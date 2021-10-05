US Dy Secretary of State Sherman begins 3-day India visit; to hold talks with FS Shringla on Wednesday

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will hold extensive talks on Wednesday with the focus expected to be on the situation in Afghanistan and ways to take forward bilateral ties in key areas.

Sherman arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit, nearly two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

''Deputy Secretary Sherman's visit will be a useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

She will call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, it said in a statement.

''On 6 October, Deputy Secretary of State Sherman will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the USA,'' the MEA said.

''They will exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues,'' it said.

It is learnt that the developments in Afghanistan are likely to figure in talks between Shringla and Sherman.

Sherman and Shringla will also participate on October 6 in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit being organised by the US India Business Council. On October 7, she will travel to Mumbai for engagements with business and civil society. Separately, a delegation of the US Trade Representative (AUSTR) is also visiting India. The delegation comprises US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch and Director Emily Ashby.

The delegation was welcomed at the US Embassy by Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina Lacina.

''CDA Lacina welcomed @USTradeRep AUSTR Chris Wilson, Deputy AUSTR Brendan Lynch, and Director Emily Ashby to New Delhi. The delegation is looking forward to constructive meetings this week and to a productive upcoming meeting of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum this year,'' the embassy tweeted.

