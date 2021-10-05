Appointment on compassionate ground is concession not right: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the appointment on compassionate ground, for all the government vacancies, is a concession and not a right. It said that equal opportunity should be provided to all aspirants in the appointment on compassionate grounds for all the government vacancies as mandated under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution but it is an exception to the norms. A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said that as per the law laid down by this court in several of its decisions, compassionate appointment is an exception to the general rule of appointment in the public services and is in favour of the dependents of a deceased dying in harness and leaving his family in penury and without any means of livelihood. “As per the law laid down by this court in the catena of decisions on the appointment on compassionate ground, for all the government vacancies equal opportunity should be provided to all aspirants as mandated under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution. However, an appointment on the compassionate ground offered to a dependent of a deceased employee is an exception to the said norms. The compassionate ground is a concession and not a right,” it said. The top court said that out of pure humanitarian consideration taking into consideration the fact that unless some source of livelihood is provided, the family would not be able to make both ends meet, a provision is made in the rule to provide gainful employment to one of the dependants of the deceased who may be eligible for such employment. “The whole object of granting compassionate employment is thus to enable the family to tide over the sudden crisis. The object is not to give such a family a post much less a post held by the deceased,” it said. The bench allowed the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government and set aside a division bench order of Allahabad High Court directing the state government and the police department to consider the candidature of a woman for appointment on compassionate ground in Grade-III service. The top court also restored a single judge bench order which was set aside by the division bench. The single-judge bench has rejected the candidature of the woman to the Grade-III post as her deceased husband was serving in the Grade-IV post.

It said that the division bench of the High Court has “misinterpreted and misconstrued” the Rules and in observing and holding that the ‘suitable post’ under Rule 5 of the Dying- In Harness Rules 1974 would mean any post suitable to the qualification of the candidate and the appointment on compassionate ground is to be offered considering the educational qualification of the dependent.

The bench said that such an interpretation would defeat the object and purpose of appointment on compassionate grounds. Dealing with the facts of the case, the bench said that initially the woman applied for appointment on compassionate ground on the post of Assistant Operator in the Police Radio Department but it was not accepted by the department and rightly not accepted on the ground that she was not fulfilling requisite eligibility criteria for the post of Assistant Operator.

“Thereafter the respondent (woman) again applied for appointment on the compassionate ground on the post of Workshop Hand. The case of the respondent was considered, however, she failed in the physical test examination, which was required as per the relevant recruitment rules of 2005,” it noted. It said that the woman was then offered an appointment on compassionate ground as Messenger which was equivalent to the post held by the deceased employee but she refused the appointment on such a post.

The bench the dependent/applicant cannot seek the appointment on compassionate ground on the higher post than what was held by the deceased employee as a matter of right, on the ground that he/she is eligible fulfilling the eligibility criteria of such higher post. It said, “Appointment on compassionate ground is provided out of pure humanitarian consideration taking into consideration the fact that some source of livelihood is provided and family would be able to make both ends meet”. The woman’s husband was serving as Messenger (Class IV/Grade IV post) in Police Radio Department and had died on November 7, 2014, after which she applied for an appointment on the post of Assistant Operator which was not considered as she was not fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria required for the post of Assistant Operator.

