JK LG assures swift action as 3 civilians shot dead within hours

Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon, Sinha tweeted soon after the first killing.I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists, he said about the second killing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:29 IST
Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of three civilians by militants in separate incidents in the Valley, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice soon. ''Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon,'' Sinha tweeted soon after the first killing.

''I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists,'' he said about the second killing. The Lieutenant Governor said the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity.

''Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,'' he added.

