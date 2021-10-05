Left Menu

NIA files charge sheet against 6 in Sri Lanka human trafficking case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special court here against six persons for their alleged involvement in an organised international trafficking racket across the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary, an official said.

Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, SathamUshen, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates, all residents of Tamil Nadu, have been charged under various sections of the IPC, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

They have been charged for their involvement in the organised international trafficking racket across India-Srilanka maritime boundary by luring Srilankan nationals on the pretext of emigration to Canada and confining them in different places in India, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in June in Mangaluru against 25 Sri Lankans, based on the information that some Sri Lankans were staying in a lodge without valid documents, the official said, adding that during the subsequent raids, 13 more Sri Lankans were apprehended.

These 38 Sri Lankans were trafficked to India in four batches during the period from February to April, the NIA official said.

The charge-sheeted accused, as part of the larger conspiracy with Sri Lankan suspects/ accused, had trafficked and confined the said Sri Lankans at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka without any contact with their families to misguide them that these people were on a ship going to Canada, the official said.

All the trafficked 38 Sri Lankans were promised that they would be sent to Canada and were charged from 3.5 to 10 lakh in Sri Lankan Rupees totalling to about 1.83 crore Sri Lankan rupees by absconding accused Easan, a Sri Lankan national, and his other associates in Sri Lanka and India, the NIA official said.

Further investigation in the case continues, the official added.

