MP: Cong MLA loses cool for not being allowed to speak in governor's presence

Congress MLA and former minister Omkar Singh Markam on Tuesday reacted angrily during an event in Madhya Pradeshs Dindori district in the presence of state Governor Mangubhai Patel for not being allowed to speak. Eyewitnesses said Markam reached the mike on the stage to speak towards the end of the programme after Rajya Sabha MP Sampatiya Uike and the governor had delivered their speech.

PTI | Dindori | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:42 IST
Congress MLA and former minister Omkar Singh Markam on Tuesday reacted angrily during an event in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the presence of state Governor Mangubhai Patel for not being allowed to speak. A video shows Markam arguing while the governor was trying to speak to him. Later, security personnel were seen taking away the governor from the stage. When asked about his reaction, Markam said, “When a Rajya Sabha member can address in an administrative programme, why was I not given a chance to speak. So, I registered my protest.” Dindori district collector Ratnakar Jha could not be contacted as he was busy with the governor's programme. Eyewitnesses said Markam reached the mike on the stage to speak towards the end of the programme after Rajya Sabha MP Sampatiya Uike and the governor had delivered their speech. When he reached the mike, officials got it turned off, which angered the MLA. The programme was organised to mark the silver jubilee of the Janjati Kalyan Kendra at Badgao in the Dindori district. Markam had served as the Minister for Tribal Welfare during the previous Congress government in MP.

