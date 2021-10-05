Left Menu

Char Dham: U'khand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. However, the state government filed an affidavit in the High Court, requesting it to amend its earlier order to increase the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrines.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:23 IST
Char Dham: U'khand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the HC had earlier fixed the maximum number of devotees that can visit the temples daily at 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri. Now after the court order, there will be no daily limit from Wednesday.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, however, said every pilgrim will have to bring a negative coronavirus test report and a vaccination certificate. Apart from this, police will be deployed as per requirement in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

Earlier, apart from fixing the daily limit, the High Court had also banned bathing in any reservoir or spring located around the shrines. However, the state government filed an affidavit in the High Court, requesting it to amend its earlier order to increase the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrines. It was also stated in the application that all guidelines laid down by the court in the previous order are being followed. The government told the court that all necessary arrangements have been made available in the four dhams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021