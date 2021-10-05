U'khand: Mumbai-based trekker dies in Chamoli

A Mumbai-based trekker who had left for Satopanth in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has died, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel walked 25 km to bring the body of 60-year-old David to Badrinath.

According to information received from the SDRF, David was part of a nine-member trekking team that left for Satopanth from Mumbai. The SDRF said the team had set up a camp near Lakshmivan where David died on Monday night due to sudden health issues.

As Lakshmivan is 12-13 km away from the Badrinath main road, other members of the trekking team reached the police station in the morning and reported the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)