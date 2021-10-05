Left Menu

Rapist gets 20 years in jail within 9 days of committing crime

He said looking at the seriousness of the crime, more than 150 policemen were engaged and different teams were given different tasks, DCP Kumar said, adding due to the collective efforts, the charge sheet was filed in such a short time of 18 hours.Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said this is an example of the Rajasthan governments commitment to providing justice to victims.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:46 IST
A Jaipur court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a nine-year-old girl nine days ago, inviting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s praise for delivering a swift verdict.

Setting a benchmark ruling on the swiftness of the verdict delivery that, experts say, also enhances the deterrence value of the punishment, the special POCSO court, decided the case within five working days and convicted the accused.

Special Judge Vikash Kumar Khandelwal also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on convict Kamlesh Meena.

The judgment was delivered within five working days of the filing of challan, which was submitted to the court within 18 hours of the registration of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur South) Harendra Kumar said.

He said the POCSO court number 3 of Jaipur sentenced Meena to 20 years in jail for raping the minor girl on September 26 evening.

The case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO was registered with the Kotkhawda police station on the night intervening September 26 and 27 and the accused was arrested early morning the next day.

“Charge sheet against him was filed within 18 hours of the registration of the case. The court completed the trial within five working days and pronounced the judgment today,” the DCP said. He said looking at the seriousness of the crime, more than 150 policemen were engaged and different teams were given different tasks, DCP Kumar said, adding due to the collective efforts, the charge sheet was filed in such a short time of 18 hours.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said this is an example of the Rajasthan government’s commitment to providing justice to victims. “The Rajasthan government will ensure justice to every victim by ensuring the harshest punishment to every rapist. The steps taken by our government for this are reflected in such decisions,” he tweeted.

