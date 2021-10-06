Dacoits decamp with valuables from jewellery store owner’s house

A gang of five dacoits entered the residence of a jewellery shop owner in Assam on Tuesday, took away the mobile phones of the family members, and decamped with valuables, a senior police officer said. The dacoits who had come in a car executed the crime at the house in Dhirenpara area here at around 4.30 pm. After entering the house, they bolted the door from inside and forced three women and a child to kneel. The dacoits then opened steel almirahs and robbed the valuables. One person was injured after he was shot at by the culprits when they were escaping. Special Director General of Police, G P Singh, who visited the spot for supervising the investigation, told reporters that the man has been admitted to hospital.

“Investigations are on, and the dacoits will be apprehended soon,” Singh said.

