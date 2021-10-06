Left Menu

Tihar jail inmate's bid to end life thwarted by timely intervention of jail staff

A suicide bid by a Tihar jail inmate on Tuesday was averted by the timely intervention of a jail staff who noticed on CCTV the prisoner attempting to end his life, officials said. Both of them had gone out in the ward in the open hours when he tried to end his life, the jail officials said.

A suicide bid by a Tihar jail inmate on Tuesday was averted by the timely intervention of a jail staff who noticed on CCTV the prisoner attempting to end his life, officials said. The 30-year-old who is under judicial custody in a case of dowry death and lodged in Central Jail number seven tried to hang himself with a towel from the ceiling fan in his cell at around 7.45 am.

His attempt was spotted by a jail staff on CCTV and he immediately rushed to the ward and saved the inmate, said Sandeep Goel the Director General (Delhi Prisons).

The inmate was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where he is in the ICU, he said.

The inmate shares his cell with two others, including his father. Both of them had gone out in the ward in the open hours when he tried to end his life, the jail officials said.

