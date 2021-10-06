Biden aide tells Israeli official diplomacy best way to keep Iran from getting nuclear bomb
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration believes diplomacy is the best way to make sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, the White House said.
Sullivan also noted at the White House meeting that Biden "has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options," the White House said.
