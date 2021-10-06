Jail inmate escapes from Machilipatnam hospital
PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 06-10-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 00:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A jail inmate escaped from the district hospital here, where he was getting treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.
Abbu Dasari Balu Prasad, a native of Jangareddygudem, was lodged in the Nuzvid sub-jail in a property-related offence and had tested positive for the virus on September 30.
The Machilipatnam police has registered a case and five special teams have been constituted to nab him, said Inspector R Ankababu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Machilipatnam
- Jangareddygudem
- Nuzvid
Advertisement