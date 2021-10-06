Jail inmate escapes from Machilipatnam hospital

A jail inmate escaped from the district hospital here, where he was getting treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

Abbu Dasari Balu Prasad, a native of Jangareddygudem, was lodged in the Nuzvid sub-jail in a property-related offence and had tested positive for the virus on September 30.

The Machilipatnam police has registered a case and five special teams have been constituted to nab him, said Inspector R Ankababu.

