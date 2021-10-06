Left Menu

Mali summons French ambassador over Macron comments

In response, the Malian foreign ministry said it had summoned the French ambassador to inform him of the authorities' indignation and disapproval. At the meeting, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop "strongly protested (Macron's) regrettable remarks, which are likely to harm the development of friendly relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 06-10-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 03:21 IST
Mali summons French ambassador over Macron comments
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AbdoulayeDiop8)
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's foreign ministry summoned France's ambassador to Bamako on Tuesday over comments by President Emmanuel Macron that it said were unfriendly and disagreeable. This is the latest salvo in a tense dispute between Mali and its key military partner France over reports Bamako could recruit Russian mercenaries as Paris reshapes its 5,000-strong counter-terrorism mission in the region.

Mali's prime minister has accused France of abandoning it in the joint fight against Islamist insurgents. Macron last week rejected the charge and questioned the legitimacy of the Malian authorities overseeing a transition to elections after two coups in just over a year. In response, the Malian foreign ministry said it had summoned the French ambassador to inform him of the authorities' indignation and disapproval.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop "strongly protested (Macron's) regrettable remarks, which are likely to harm the development of friendly relations," the ministry said in a statement. It said Diop also called for the two sides to take a constructive approach and prioritise countering the insurgency in the region.

Violence in the Sahel, a band of arid land that borders the south edge of the Sahara Desert, has intensified in recent years despite the presence of thousands of United Nations, regional and Western troops. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali's year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is incompatible with a continued French presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021