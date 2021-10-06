Military helicopter crashes in Tunisia, killing 3 soldiers -state radio
Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 03:39 IST
A military helicopter crashed in Gabes, in south-eastern Tunisia, killing three soldiers, state radio said on Tuesday.
The incident happened during a military exercise, it added.
