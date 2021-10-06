Military helicopter crashes in Tunisia, killing 3 soldiers

A military helicopter crashed in Gabes, in south-eastern Tunisia, killing three soldiers, state media said on Tuesday.

The incident happened during a military exercise at night, the state news agency said, citing a Ministry of Defense spokesperson. "A military technical team was sent to the scene to determine the causes of the crash," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)