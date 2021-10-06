Left Menu

Military helicopter crashes in Tunisia, killing 3 soldiers

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 04:13 IST
Military helicopter crashes in Tunisia, killing 3 soldiers

A military helicopter crashed in Gabes, in south-eastern Tunisia, killing three soldiers, state media said on Tuesday.

The incident happened during a military exercise at night, the state news agency said, citing a Ministry of Defense spokesperson. "A military technical team was sent to the scene to determine the causes of the crash," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021