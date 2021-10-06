Biden says he and China's Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. "I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," he said. "We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 04:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement.
"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," he said. "We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Xi Jinping
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese warplane enters into Taiwan's air defence zone
China headed towards carbon neutrality by 2060; President Xi Jinping vows to halt new coal plants abroad
Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact CPTPP - official news agency
Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China
Taiwan flags China 'risk' to Pacific trade pact bid