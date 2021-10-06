Left Menu

Indigenous protesters in Peru take over Petroperu pipeline

Around 200 indigenous Peruvians have taken over the facilities of a pipeline station of Petroperu, the state-owned company said on Tuesday, as part of a protest by Amazon native groups demanding better economic and social support in the area. Residents in the Manseriche district of northern Peru's Loreto region had invaded station 5 of the North Peruvian pipeline on Monday, which had caused the company to stop pumping oil, Petroperu said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 04:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 04:56 IST
Indigenous protesters in Peru take over Petroperu pipeline

Around 200 indigenous Peruvians have taken over the facilities of a pipeline station of Petroperu, the state-owned company said on Tuesday, as part of a protest by Amazon native groups demanding better economic and social support in the area.

Residents in the Manseriche district of northern Peru's Loreto region had invaded station 5 of the North Peruvian pipeline on Monday, which had caused the company to stop pumping oil, Petroperu said in a statement. Protesters "have been irresponsibly installing tents and other items without taking security conditions into account," the company said, adding it had evacuated its personnel from the area.

Reuters could not immediately reach for comment representatives of the Amazonian groups, who have previously carried out blockades and seizures of oil pipeline stations. Peru's new leftist President Pedro Castillo has pledged to redistribute mineral wealth in the Andean nation and promised to give historically marginalized indigenous groups a louder voice in economic development.

The pipeline transports crude oil from the northern jungle regions of Peru to a refinery on the Pacific coast. In August last year, three Amazonian indigenous people were killed and 17 other people were injured in a clash with Peruvian security forces related to a conflict with oil firm PetroTal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021