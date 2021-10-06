Taiwan defence minister says China will have ability to mount full scale invasion by 2025
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-10-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 06:45 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday China will be capable of mounting a full scale invasion of the democratic island by 2025.
Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing's continued harassment of the Chinese-claimed island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Evergrande fears consume investors awaiting trading
China Evergrande fears grip markets as Beijing stands back, for now
GOC Chinar Corps felicitates Super 30's 68 students, plans to take at least 20 girls for next batch
Philippines supports Australia nuclear sub pact to counter China
China manipulated EODB rankings, no irregularities found in Indian data