Taiwan defence minister says China will have ability to mount full scale invasion by 2025

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday China will be capable of mounting a full scale invasion of the democratic island by 2025.

Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing's continued harassment of the Chinese-claimed island.

