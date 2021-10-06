Left Menu

IAF conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Base ahead of 89th anniversary

Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Wednesday ahead of the 89th anniversary of IAF on October 8.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 09:43 IST
Indian Air Force conducted full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

"A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad)," said a release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

"The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colorful canopies at 08.00 am. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display," it added.

