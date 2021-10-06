Two suspected overground workers of militants arrested in J-K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:43 IST
Security forces have arrested two suspected overground workers of militants from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said here on Wednesday.
Safeer Ahmad Sheikh and Zameer Hussian Sheikh were apprehended at Hajitara near the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara on Tuesday evening, the officials said. They said eight hand grenades, one pistol and seven rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
