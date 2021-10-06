Left Menu

'Dictatorship' in India; farmers being 'systematically attacked': Rahul Gandhi

Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said.Four of the eight dead in Sundays violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

'Dictatorship' in India; farmers being 'systematically attacked': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being ''systematically attacked'' and there is ''dictatorship'' in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers -- Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) -- will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI that the Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Gandhi's visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur.

Gandhi charged that farmers are being mowed down and the name of a union minister and his son is coming up, but no action is being taken.

Farmers of the country are being ''systematically attacked'', he alleged.

''There used to be a democracy, there is a dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh,'' Gandhi said.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers traveling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.

