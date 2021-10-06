Left Menu

Nine judges appointed to five high courts; more appointments in pipeline

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 20:40 IST
Nine judicial officers and advocates were appointed as high court judges on Wednesday.

They are part of the several names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month for appointment as judges.

Between August 8 and September 1 this year, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts. Later, more names were sent to the government.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry tweeted a list of the new appointees -- seven judicial officers and two advocates -- to five high courts.

Four judges were appointed to the Jharkhand High Court and two to the Patna High Court.

One judge each has been appointed to the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has been appointed a judge of the state high court.

Notifications announcing their appointment were later issued by the Law Ministry.

Sources aware of the procedure for appointment to the higher judiciary said more appointments would take place in the coming weeks.

The combined sanctioned strength of judges in the 25 high courts of the country is 1,098. As on September 1, there were 465 vacancies, according to data placed in the public domain by the Law Ministry.

At an event last week, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had said the collegium has recommended 106 names for high court judges since May.

''I expect that the government will clear the rest of the names very soon,'' he said, adding he has been assured of an early clearance by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

