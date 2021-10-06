NIA takes over probe into seizure of 2,988 kg heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe into the seizure of 2,988 kg narcotic at the Mundra port in Gujarat, an official said.
In pursuant to a Ministry of Home Affairs order issued on Wednesday, the NIA has taken up the investigation of the case under sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Machavaram Sudhakaran, Durga PV Govindaraju, Rajkumar P and others, the agency official said.
The case relates to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of heroin, disguised as consignment of semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan, which had arrived at the Mundra port from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, according to the NIA official.
The official said that after registration of the case, requisite actions for its expeditious investigation have been initiated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sanctions are ‘US way of war’, Iranian President at UN
Masai School's 'Study now, pay later' option gives aspirants an opportunity to begin a career in software development
Masai School's 'Study now, pay later' option gives aspirants an opportunity to begin a career in software development
EU's top diplomat meets Iran's new foreign minister for first time
'Very clear intent' by Iran to return to nuclear talks, Ireland says