Left Menu

Russia to retaliate against NATO expulsion of 8 diplomats - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 20:54 IST
Russia to retaliate against NATO expulsion of 8 diplomats - Ifax
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow will retaliate against NATO's decision to expel eight Russian diplomats the alliance said were undeclared intelligence officers, a senior Russian lawmaker, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

A NATO official earlier on Wednesday told Reuters that the alliance was withdrawing the accreditation of the eight diplomats and was reducing the number of positions that Russia could accredit to NATO to 10.

Slutsky, head of the lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, was cited as saying that Russia would not necessarily retaliate in kind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021