French health authority recommends third vaccine shot for health workers
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 20:56 IST
- Country:
- France
France's health authority (HAS) is recommending a third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for health workers, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Also Read: France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
Advertisement