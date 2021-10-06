Left Menu

Journalist sought by Russia ordered to pay defamation damage

A Russian court has ordered an investigative journalist to pay 156,000 rubles USD 2,155 in compensation to a Dutch blogger who he alleged has ties to the Russias military intelligence agency.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:03 IST
Journalist sought by Russia ordered to pay defamation damage
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court has ordered an investigative journalist to pay 156,000 rubles (USD 2,155) in compensation to a Dutch blogger who he alleged has ties to the Russia's military intelligence agency. The court also ordered Roman Dobrokhotov to refute the tweet in which he made the claim. The decision Wednesday comes as authorities are seeking to detain Dobrokhotov on charges of illegally crossing the border into Ukraine.

Dobrokhotov is editor-in-chief of The Insider, a Latvia-based news site that Russia this summer added to its foreign agent registry as part of a crackdown on independent news media.

Dutch blogger Max van der Werff filed a defamation suit after Dobrokhotov claimed he was cooperating with Russian military intelligence to spread alternative narratives about the 2014 shootdown of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over a section of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels.

International investigators say Russia provided an anti-aircraft missile launcher that shot down the plane, killing all 298 people aboard. Russia denies involvement and had put forth several other explanations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021