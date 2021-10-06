Left Menu

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed rejects UK court's hacking findings

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Wednesday rejected the findings https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/dubais-sheikh-mohammed-ordered-phones-ex-wife-lawyers-be-hacked-uk-court-says-2021-10-06 by a British court that he had hacked the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers, saying the rulings were unfair and based on an incomplete picture. The findings are therefore inevitably based on an incomplete picture.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:06 IST
Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed rejects UK court's hacking findings
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Wednesday rejected the findings https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/dubais-sheikh-mohammed-ordered-phones-ex-wife-lawyers-be-hacked-uk-court-says-2021-10-06 by a British court that he had hacked the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers, saying the rulings were unfair and based on an incomplete picture. "I have always denied the allegations made against me and I continue to do so. These matters concern supposed operations of State security," Mohammed said in a statement.

"Neither the Emirate of Dubai nor the UAE are party to these proceedings and they did not participate in the hearing. The findings are therefore inevitably based on an incomplete picture. "In addition, the findings were based on evidence that was not disclosed to me or my advisers. I therefore maintain that they were made in a manner which was unfair."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021