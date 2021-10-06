Sachin Pilot's convoy stopped on way to UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in Niyamatpur
Congress leader Sachin Pilot's convoy, which was en-route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Sachin Pilot's convoy, which was en-route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur on Wednesday. "We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons.
He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars. Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- District Magistrate
- Rahul Gandhi
- Sachin Pilot
- Congress
- Lakhimpur Kheri
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Court seeks action taken report from police on plea against Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi would soon visit Chattisgarh, says state Cong chief
Rahul Gandhi would soon visit Chattisgarh, says state Cong chief
'Fearless', 'brilliant', much to learn from him: Rahul Gandhi hails ex-PM Manmohan on birthday
Punjab CM Channi meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discusses Cabinet expansion: Sources