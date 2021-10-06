Left Menu

Sachin Pilot's convoy stopped on way to UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in Niyamatpur

Congress leader Sachin Pilot's convoy, which was en-route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur on Wednesday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:11 IST
Sachin Pilot's convoy stopped on way to UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in Niyamatpur
Visuals from Niyamatpur in UP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot's convoy, which was en-route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur on Wednesday. "We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons.

He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars. Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021