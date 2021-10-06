Pune land deal case: Eknath Khadse fails to appear before court, says hospitalised

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday failed to appear before a special PMLA court here in connection with the 2016 Pune land deal case, saying he was admitted to hospital for the treatment of Hemorrhoids.

His wife Mandakini Khadse, also an accused in the case, too failed to appear before the court and moved an anticipatory bail application through her lawyer. The court allowed Eknath Khadse's exemption from personal appearance for the day but stated that no unsatisfactory excuse from absence on the next hearing shall be considered.

''On the behalf of the accused an undertaking was given on the last date of his appearance today. But the medical papers go to show that since October 4, he has been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for Grade-III Hemorrhoids. In such circumstances, again the accused no.1 is exempted from (personal) appearance for today only. He is asked to attend the court on the next date (October 12),'' the court said.

The court had summoned Khadse, his wife Mandakini and other accused after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, adjourned the matter for order on the maintainability of the pre-arrest bail application.

Mandakini Khadse had sought pre-arrest bail saying she has cooperated during the investigation and that the charge sheet was filed and the probe completed. Besides the Khadse couple, their son-in-law Girish Chaudhary, then Sub-Registrar Ravindra Mule and a firm, named Benchmark Buildcon Pvt Ltd, has also been named in the charge sheet.

Chaudhary is currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the case. Mule was recently granted bail by the court.

The ED has alleged that Chaudhary and Khadse had purchased government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual cost as per the valuation provided by the sub-registrar was Rs 31.01 crore.

Khadse was Minister of Revenue at that time in the BJP-led NDA government. The ED had said that prima facie Khadse misused his official position to facilitate the transaction. He resigned in June 2016 following the controversy over the purchase of land. Khadse quit the BJP in October 2020 and joined the Nationalist Congress Party.

