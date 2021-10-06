Pondy govt rescinds notification reserving seats for BCs/STs in municipal councils

Puducherry, Oct 6 (PTI): The Territorial government issued a fresh notification on Wednesday after rescinding the March, 2019 notification reserving seats for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes to be filled by direct election to municipal councils here.

The Under-Secretary to the government (Local Administration) Giddi Balaram, in the new notification, said it was issued by the order of the Lieutenant Governor repealing with immediate effect the notification of the Local Administration Secretariat published in March 2019.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court gave its nod to the Puducherry Election Commission to rescind its poll notification issued on September 22 for holding civic elections in the Union Territory in a phased manner. A case was filed in the court by the Independent legislator from Muthialpet constituency here J Pragash Kumar and Periannan from neighbouring Karuvadikuppam highlighting anomalies in reserving the wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)