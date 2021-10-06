Left Menu

Pondy govt rescinds notification reserving seats for BCs/STs in municipal councils

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:40 IST
Pondy govt rescinds notification reserving seats for BCs/STs in municipal councils
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Oct 6 (PTI): The Territorial government issued a fresh notification on Wednesday after rescinding the March, 2019 notification reserving seats for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes to be filled by direct election to municipal councils here.

The Under-Secretary to the government (Local Administration) Giddi Balaram, in the new notification, said it was issued by the order of the Lieutenant Governor repealing with immediate effect the notification of the Local Administration Secretariat published in March 2019.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court gave its nod to the Puducherry Election Commission to rescind its poll notification issued on September 22 for holding civic elections in the Union Territory in a phased manner. A case was filed in the court by the Independent legislator from Muthialpet constituency here J Pragash Kumar and Periannan from neighbouring Karuvadikuppam highlighting anomalies in reserving the wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021