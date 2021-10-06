Left Menu

DoT slashes bank guarantee requirement for telcos by 80 pc

The PBGs and FBGs of existing licensees shall be revised to 20 per cent of the current total amount held by the licensor..., the amendment note for UASL said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:46 IST
DoT slashes bank guarantee requirement for telcos by 80 pc
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has slashed performance and financial bank guarantee requirements of telecom operators by 80 per cent, according to a licence amendment note issued on Wednesday.

The amendment has been made in old telecom licences in the UASL (Unified Access Services licensee) category and new licences that were started in 2012- Unified Licence (UL) category.

The move will unblock cash reserves of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL internet licence holders like Tata Communications, Atria Convergence Technologies etc that they have kept with banks for securing bank guarantees (BG). Under the amended norms in UL, telecom operators will be required to provide a performance bank guarantee (PBG) of up to Rs 44 crore for each service for the telecom licence compared to Rs 220 crore mandated under the old rule.

Similarly, telecom operators will need to provide a financial bank guarantee (FBG) of maximum Rs 8.8 crore per circle now, against the previous requirement of Rs 44 crore.

The rule will not be applicable in cases where bank guarantees (BG) have been furnished due to any court order or are subject to any litigation, the licence amendment note said.

In the case of UASL, there were three different amounts of FBGs that were charged - Rs 50 crore for each A category telecom circle, Rs 25 crore for B service area and Rs 5 crore for C category circles - that has been reduced to 20 per cent through the amendment, which has been issued with immediate effect. ''The PBGs and FBGs of existing licensees shall be revised to 20 per cent of the current total amount held by the licensor...,'' the amendment note for UASL said. The new rules will not apply to telecom operators, who are currently going through the liquidation process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021