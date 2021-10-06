Saudi-led coalition foils attack by destroying explosives-packed boats in Yemen - Al Arabiya TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:55 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-Led coalition destroyed three explosives-laden boats in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah that had been readied for imminent attacks against the kingdom, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said on Wednesday
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the kingdom
- Yemeni
- Saudi
Advertisement