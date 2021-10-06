Left Menu

Blinken says 'very positive, very productive' talks with France during visit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:57 IST
  France
  • France

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he has had "very positive, very productive" conversations with French leaders during his official visit to the country to help restore ties after a rift with Paris.

The top U.S. diplomat is seeking to rebuild ties after a security pact between the United States, Australia and Britain resulted in Canberra scuttling a defence contract, initially valued at $40 billion, for French submarines.

