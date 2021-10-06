Blinken says U.S. very concerned by China's provocative activity near Taiwan
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:04 IST
- Country:
- France
The United States is very concerned by China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that the moves had the potential to undermine regional peace and stability.
"We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion directed at Taiwan," Blinken said in a press conference in Paris, adding that Washington's commitment to Taiwan was 'rock solid.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Blinken
- China
- U.S.
- Washington
- Paris
- State
- Beijing
- Antony Blinken
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
Entertainment major Zee announces merger with Sony Pictures Networks. Sony Pictures to hold 52.93 pc in the merged entity: Statement.
U.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
Over 80.13 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre
UN expert urges states to follow science to exposure to toxic substances