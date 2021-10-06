Left Menu

SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:06 IST
SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to hear on Thursday the Lakhimpur Kheri case of Uttar Pradesh in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest. As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.PTI ABA PKS SJK ABA RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

