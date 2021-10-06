Left Menu

Plea in Gujarat HC opposes govt decision to not allow commercial garba events

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:10 IST
Plea in Gujarat HC opposes govt decision to not allow commercial garba events
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the state government's decision to not allow garba events at commercial venues during Navratri festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked it counsel to take instructions on the issue from the administration.

The nine-day festival, one of the most popular religious events in Gujarat, begins on Thursday.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen, who heard the plea, directed the government pleader to take instructions on the issue from the state administration and kept the matter for further hearing on October 8.

Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat which is performed by devotees during the festival, which will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic for the second straight year.

The government has allowed traditional garba events in residential societies and on streets with a limit of 400 participants for gathering at any one place for Navratri celebrations and other protocols. It has issued guidelines for the festival, including a condition that every garba participant should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, commercial organisation of garba events has not been allowed this year, too, in view of the pandemic.

Petitioners Akash Patwa and Hemal Patel said the order passed by the home department last month to not allow garba at commercial venues is arbitrary and violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution (dealing with equality, certain fundamental rights and protection of life and personal liberty).

The order is in violation of the settled principle of law and equality and personal liberty of the petitioners, the plea said.

They have sought the court's direction to the government to allow commercial garba events with strict adherence to SOPs and on condition that participants will be fully vaccinated.

They said the government did not permit garba in any form in 2020 due to the pandemic, and allowed it in 2021 in limited form, while leaving out commercial garba events organised in party plots (open sites) and clubs. PTI KA RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021