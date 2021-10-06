Left Menu

France says row with Washington over submarines still not resolved

A dispute between Paris and Washington over Australia's decision to ditch a submarine procurement contract remains serious and unresolved, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, despite what he said were substantive talks in Paris with the top U.S. diplomat.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:12 IST
France says row with Washington over submarines still not resolved

A dispute between Paris and Washington over Australia's decision to ditch a submarine procurement contract remains serious and unresolved, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, despite what he said were substantive talks in Paris with the top U.S. diplomat. The transatlantic row was triggered by the United States' negotiation in secret of a military pact, known as AUKUS, with Australia and Britain to counter China.

Under the pact, Australia committed to buy U.S.-designed submarines, and pulled out of an existing supply deal with France. Paris said the deal had been done behind its back, and in protest briefly withdrew its ambassador from Washington. Speaking to French lawmakers, Le Drian said he had held frank and substantive talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Paris this week.

"The crisis is serious, it is not resolved just because we have resumed dialogue and it will last. To get out of it we will need acts rather than words," Le Drian said, adding that the two sides were working to get results by the end of October. French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden will talk again in mid-October, he said.

Le Drian said negotiations focused on three points: the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of a stronger and more capable European defence, and how the United States can reinforce its support for counter-terrorism operations in Africa's Sahel region conducted by European states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021