Judge hearing northeast Delhi violence cases transferred to another district court by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred four trial court judges from one court to another district court including the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vinod Yadav, who was hearing several cases related to the northeast Delhi violence. Special Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhatt will now be transferred to the Karkardooma court in place of ASJ Vinod Yadav.

ASJ Vinod Yadav, who was presently hearing several northeast Delhi violence cases at the Karkardooma District Court, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act). ASJ Vinod Yadav has recently passed several orders criticising the Delhi Police investigation in the matter. He recently observed that "this is really a sorry state of affairs, " while taking note of the fact that there was no progress in the investigation in a case being probed by state police connecting to the northeast Delhi violence.

The public notice issued on Wednesday by the Delhi High Court having the names of the judges who have been transferred stated, "the Chief Justice and Judges of this Court have been pleased to make the following postings/transfers in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service with immediate effect." ASJ Sandeep Yadav, South-East District, Saket Court has been transferred to South District Saket Court while ASJ Sanjeev Kumar Singh has been transferred to South East District from South District of Saket Court.

Delhi High Court in 2020 had designated two special sessions judges of Karkardooma courts to hear cases related to the communal violence and riots in Northeast Delhi and Shahdara district in the national capital in February last year. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

