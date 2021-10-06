Lebanese PM says he signs bill lifting immunity in Beirut blast case -Sky News Arabia

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Sky News Arabia on Wednesday that he signed a draft law lifting immunity on everyone facing prosecution over the Beirut blast case. The blast, which happened on August 4th 2020, left more than 200 dead.

He added in an interview that the constitution stipulated that senior government officials must be tried in front of a special tribunal.

