PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow to dedicate 35 PSA Oxygen Plants to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will be visiting the 'Devbhoomi' of Uttarakhand tomorrow for dedicating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:21 IST
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will be visiting the 'Devbhoomi' of Uttarakhand tomorrow for dedicating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India. Taking to Twitter, he called the oxygen plants 'vital healthcare infrastructure' and said, "I would be in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow, 7th October. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various States and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit."

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 35 PSA oxygen plants, established under PM CARES, across 35 states and union territories tomorrow. The event will be held at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on October 7, 2021, at 11 am.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), with the inception of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants.

Till now, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day. Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal, said PMO. (ANI)

