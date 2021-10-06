Left Menu

Over 1 tonne poppy straw 'stolen' from police station in Rajasthan

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:34 IST
Around 1,050 kg poppy straw was found stolen from the storeroom of a police station in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a copy of the FIR registered 25 days ago went viral on social media.

The seized poppy straw (doda post), totalling 1,058 kg, was kept in the storeroom of the Pachpadra police station and was found missing when checking was done, they said.

Pachpadra police station incharge had registered a case against unidentified persons and the matter is being investigated, Barmer SP Anand Sharma said.

The case is being further investigated by DSP, Ballarat, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

