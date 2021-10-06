Left Menu

Two men die after high-voltage electricity wire snaps and falls on them in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two men riding a motorcycle died from electrocution after a high-voltage transmission line snapped and fell on them in Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday, police said.

The men -- identified as Gheesu Lal (50) and Sabla Garasia (60) -- were going to open their tea stall located near the Polo Ground in Mount Abu.

They died instantly from electrocution and their motorcycle caught fire.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary of a local hospital.

According to the police, Gheesu Lal hailed from Rajsamand district and had been living in Mount Abu for a few years. He was running the tea stall.

Sabla Garasia had come to Mount Abu just two weeks ago in search of work and joined Gheesu Lal.

