IMF staff sees Uruguay's economy strengthening, urges close look at inflation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:51 IST
Uruguay's economy is expected to continue strengthening in late 2021 and 2022, the International Monetary Fund staff said in a preliminary report released on Wednesday, citing a near halt in the spread of COVID-19 and signs of recovery in lagging sectors.

Inflation is projected to end 2021 around 7.2% and drop to around 5.8% by end-2022, the report said, noting that Uruguay's monetary policy may need a tightening bias to bring inflation within the target range as the economy recovers.

