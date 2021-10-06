Left Menu

Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi meet family of deceased farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:06 IST
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi at farmer Lovepreet Singh's residence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. After meeting the family, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Shared grief with the family of Lovepreet. But untill justice is not done, this satyagraha will continue. Won't forget your sacrifice, Lovepreet."

The five-member Congress delegation will head to Nighasan in violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district. As per informed sources, the delegation will return to Lucknow today and will visit Nanpara in Bahraich district on Thursday morning.

The delegation including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party leader Deepender Hooda met the family of the 20-year-old deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh at Chaukaghat. Sources close to the developments informed that the delegation will also meet the family of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap on their way to Nighasan.

Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

