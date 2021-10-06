Left Menu

Colleagues hired shooters to kill Mira-Bhayandar civic official; five arrested: police

Five persons including two civic officials have been arrested in connection with a firing on an executive engineer of the neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation MBMC, police said on Wednesday. Two men on motorbike opened fire at MBMC executive engineer Deepak Khambits official car near Omkareshwar temple in Mumbais Borivali suburb on September 29, but he escaped unhurt.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:07 IST
Colleagues hired shooters to kill Mira-Bhayandar civic official; five arrested: police
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons including two civic officials have been arrested in connection with a firing on an executive engineer of the neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), police said on Wednesday. Two men on motorbike opened fire at MBMC executive engineer Deepak Khambit's official car near Omkareshwar temple in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on September 29, but he escaped unhurt. A case was registered at Kasturba Marg police station in the city.

Probe led police to Amit Sinha, a gangster once associated with Chhota Rajan. Sinha was nabbed from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, said an official.

Sinha allegedly confessed that Shrikrishna Sadashiv Mohite and Yashwantrao Deshmukh, both working as junior engineers with the MBMC, had hired him to kill Khambit for Rs 20 lakh.

The duo had some dispute with Khambit, the police official said.

Police also arrested Sinha's associates Sandeep Pathak and Raju Vishwakarma, and further probe was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021