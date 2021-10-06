Colleagues hired shooters to kill Mira-Bhayandar civic official; five arrested: police

Five persons including two civic officials have been arrested in connection with a firing on an executive engineer of the neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), police said on Wednesday. Two men on motorbike opened fire at MBMC executive engineer Deepak Khambit's official car near Omkareshwar temple in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on September 29, but he escaped unhurt. A case was registered at Kasturba Marg police station in the city.

Probe led police to Amit Sinha, a gangster once associated with Chhota Rajan. Sinha was nabbed from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, said an official.

Sinha allegedly confessed that Shrikrishna Sadashiv Mohite and Yashwantrao Deshmukh, both working as junior engineers with the MBMC, had hired him to kill Khambit for Rs 20 lakh.

The duo had some dispute with Khambit, the police official said.

Police also arrested Sinha's associates Sandeep Pathak and Raju Vishwakarma, and further probe was on, he added.

