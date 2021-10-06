U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took money from country
John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country in August. Ghani has said https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exiled-ghani-says-he-left-kabul-prevent-bloodshed-did-not-take-money-2021-08-18 he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him. "We haven't proven that yet.
- Country:
- United States
John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country in August.
Ghani has said https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exiled-ghani-says-he-left-kabul-prevent-bloodshed-did-not-take-money-2021-08-18 he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him.
"We haven't proven that yet. We're looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that," Sopko told a House of Representatives subcommittee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
- Kabul
- Ashraf Ghani
- House of Representatives
- Oversight
ALSO READ
UN: Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly
Taliban write to UN chief nominating spokesman Shaheen as Afghan envoy, ask for participation at UNGA
Biden discusses climate change, Afghanistan with prime ministers of Britain and Australia
Afghanistan: ‘Palpable’ fear of ‘brutal and systemic repression’ of women grows
On Afghanistan, Qatar calls for separating aid from political differences