Islamist militant attack kills at least five Mali soldiers, toll could rise

Islamist militants killed at least five soldiers and wounded at least eight more in central Mali on Wednesday, the army said in a statement.

Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, told Reuters 16 soldiers were killed in the attack near the village of Bodio, while another local official said more than 10 soldiers had died.

