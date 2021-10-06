Left Menu

Islamist militant attack kills at least five Mali soldiers, toll could rise

Updated: 06-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:19 IST
  • Mali

Islamist militants killed at least five soldiers and wounded at least eight more in central Mali on Wednesday, the army said in a statement.

Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, told Reuters 16 soldiers were killed in the attack near the village of Bodio, while another local official said more than 10 soldiers had died.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

