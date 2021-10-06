Left Menu

France says differences with Britain getting bigger

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:25 IST
France says differences with Britain getting bigger
  • Country:
  • France

France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that differences with Britain were getting bigger and it was up to London to provide proposals to improve relations between the two allies.

"It must be noted that the differences are strong and that they are gradually worsening," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a parliamentary hearing. "We are waiting on their proposals. The ball is in their court."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

