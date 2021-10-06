Left Menu

Ghaziabad lawyers hold rally against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:29 IST
Ghaziabad lawyers hold rally against Lakhimpur Kheri violence
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of lawyers took out a rally from the district court compound to the collectorate on Wednesday to register their protest against the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people were killed.

The lawyers, under the banner of Adhivakta Sangharsh Samiti, burnt the effigies symbolising the governments at the Centre and in the state.

They raised slogans against the central and state governments and demanded that Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra be booked in connection with the October 3 incident.

Police have registered a murder case against Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, and several others over the death of the farmers.

The lawyers demand that Ashish Mishra be arrested at the earliest, Chairman of Samiti Nahar Singh Yadav and other office bearers said in a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind which was handed over to the district magistrate.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021