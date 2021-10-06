Left Menu

Islamist militants kill at least five Mali soldiers, toll may rise

Islamist militants killed at least five soldiers and wounded at least eight more in central Mali on Wednesday, the army said, while local officials said more than 10 soldiers had died. The attack occurred near the village of Bodio in the Mopti region, the epicentre of violence in Mali by insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, according to Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:49 IST
Islamist militants kill at least five Mali soldiers, toll may rise

Islamist militants killed at least five soldiers and wounded at least eight more in central Mali on Wednesday, the army said, while local officials said more than 10 soldiers had died.

The attack occurred near the village of Bodio in the Mopti region, the epicentre of violence in Mali by insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, according to Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass. "The death toll is heavy: 16 soldiers killed, 30 jihadists killed and 17 others wounded," he told Reuters.

Another local official, who asked not be named, said more than 10 soldiers had been killed. The army said in a statement that the provisional death toll stood at five. Malian soldiers as well as French counter-insurgency forces that support them and United Nations peacekepers are frequently targeted in central and northern Mali by the militants.

Fifteen Malian soldiers were killed in the centre of the West African country in August when their convoy was ambushed. A French serviceman was also killed last month in a clash with a militant group near Mali's border with Burkina Faso.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021